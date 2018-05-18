Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Infosys (INFY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,590 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $6,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INFY. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Edge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Edge Advisors LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

INFY stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.62. Infosys has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $17.64.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 22.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. research analysts forecast that Infosys will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Infosys in a research note on Friday, April 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.35.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

