Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 5,046 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,356,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 781,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,774,000 after purchasing an additional 82,807 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 16,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on HPP. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.44.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $33.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.67. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $33.46 and a 12-month high of $34.09.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $174.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.65 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Harout Krikor Diramerian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $349,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,155.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a vertically integrated real estate Company focused on acquiring, repositioning, developing and operating high-quality office and state-of-the-art studio properties in select West Coast markets. Hudson Pacific invests across the risk-return spectrum, favoring opportunities where it can employ leasing, capital investment and management expertise to create additional value.

