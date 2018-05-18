Stuart A. Arbuckle Sells 138 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total value of $21,497.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,006.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of VRTX traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.04. 30,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,717. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $154.48 and a twelve month high of $155.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.44.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $641.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the pharmaceutical company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 15,128 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 23,429 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.54.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

