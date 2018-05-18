Stornoway Diamond (SWY) Price Target Lowered to C$0.65 at TD Securities

Stornoway Diamond (TSE:SWY) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$0.70 to C$0.65 in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Stornoway Diamond from C$0.80 to C$0.60 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Stornoway Diamond remained flat at $C$0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 56,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,552. Stornoway Diamond has a one year low of C$0.50 and a one year high of C$0.85.

Stornoway Diamond (TSE:SWY) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$55.50 million during the quarter. Stornoway Diamond had a negative net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%.

About Stornoway Diamond

Stornoway Diamond Corp is a Canada-based diamond exploration and development company. The Company is principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of diamond properties. The Company’s principal focus is its Renard Diamond Project located in north-central Quebec, a project in construction.

