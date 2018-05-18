Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on 21st Century Fox (FOXA)

21st Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 12,729 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,115% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,048 put options.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FOXA. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of 21st Century Fox in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of 21st Century Fox from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of 21st Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of 21st Century Fox in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 21st Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 21st Century Fox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.15.

Get 21st Century Fox alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in 21st Century Fox during the 1st quarter valued at about $623,227,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in 21st Century Fox by 409.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,313,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485,610 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in 21st Century Fox by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,857,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,959,165 shares during the period. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 21st Century Fox during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,123,000. Finally, OZ Management LP purchased a new position in 21st Century Fox during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,991,000. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FOXA opened at $37.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.05. 21st Century Fox has a 1-year low of $37.81 and a 1-year high of $38.07.

21st Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. 21st Century Fox had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. research analysts expect that 21st Century Fox will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

About 21st Century Fox

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments.

Receive News & Ratings for 21st Century Fox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21st Century Fox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.