Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Pfenex Call Options (PFNX)

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 674 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 987% compared to the average daily volume of 62 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pfenex by 126.6% during the 4th quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 69,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 38,600 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in Pfenex by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,353,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 355,453 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Pfenex during the 4th quarter worth about $588,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Pfenex by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 304,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 103,337 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Pfenex by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,783,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 31,295 shares during the period.

Shares of Pfenex opened at $7.58 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Pfenex has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $7.80.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Pfenex had a negative return on equity of 63.57% and a negative net margin of 175.52%.

PFNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pfenex in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $8.00 target price on Pfenex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfenex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that are in Phase I study.

