Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 18th (ADL, AMAT, ASM, COUP, CPRT, CRZO, ECC, ETN, HSKA, MLNX)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, May 18th:

ADLER Real Estate (ETR:ADL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Noble Financial.

Coupa (NASDAQ:COUP) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Securities. National Securities currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock. The analysts wrote, “• For 1Q18, Eagle Pointed had NII+realized gains per share (earnings) of $0.50, matching our estimate but exceeding consensus by $0.04/share. The company reset four CLOs during the quarter which likely had a materially negative impact on earnings although we note that the company still posted a sequential Q/Q increase in earnings.



• ECC purchased CLO equity with a weighted average yield of 17.37% on the quarter compared with an overall effective yield of 14.54% on the total portfolio. We expect that the outlook for yields for ECC will be favorable going forward. We are over two years into an environment of spread compression, and ECC has a multitude of CLO equity investments with non-call periods expiring. These CLOs were predominantly originated during a period of loan market dislocation and as such we think AAA discount margins (DM) were 150-160 bps. At today’s rates, we think Eagle Point can likely refinance these down to 100 – 105 bps.



• Additionally, we also think that credit markets will begin to experience dislocation in 2H18 which should continue into 1H19. Spread compression has abated and there is a significant amount of complacency that we see in the markets in terms of cov-lite deals, EBITDA add-backs, leverage multiples increasing, and pricing being disassociated from the reality of inherent risks. While we think the dislocation would be a negative for NAV, we expect this to significantly enhance cash flow and earnings as the reinvestment environment becomes more favorable but liabilities are locked in.



• Portfolio cash distributions (PCD) per share were down to $1.10 from $1.83 Q/Q although we expect that reset activity ate into this a lot. The company has already earned over $28M of PCD QTD for 2Q18, demonstrating that there is not an impairment of cash flows in the underlying CLOs but rather the ebb and flow of certain items that caused the sequential decrease.



• We are revising our 2018 NII+realized gains/share estimate to $1.96 from $2.05 and our 2019 NII+realized gains/share estimate to $2.27 from $2.20. ECC changed its accounting policy regarding debt issuance and will recognize the entire cost of debt issuance up front as opposed to amortizing it over the expected life of the debt. We expect this will lead to significantly lower earnings in 2Q18 as a result of the $2.1 million of debt issuance costs pertaining to the notes and $1.6 million of losses pertaining to the redemption of existing notes using the proceeds from the new issuance. “

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $115.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $100.00.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Jaffray from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Ocado (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a reduce rating to a hold rating.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a provider of enterprise identity governance solutions. The Company’s products and services include Open Identity Platform, Cloud-based Identity Governance, On-premises Identity Governance, Data Access Governance, Identity Analytics, Healthcare Identity Solutions and Federal Identity Solutions. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is based in Austin, United States. “

Sabesp (NYSE:SBS) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Safestore Holdings plc is a real estate investment trust. The company provides self-storage facilities for personal and business customers primarily in the United Kingdom and France. Safestore Holdings plc is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom. “

SOCO International (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SOCO International plc is an oil and gas exploration and production company. Its properties located in Vietnam, the Republic of Congo, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Angola. SOCO International plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $118.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $122.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

TIM (NYSE:TI) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $55.00.

