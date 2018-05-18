STK Price Hits $0.0779 on Major Exchanges (STK)

STK (CURRENCY:STK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. One STK token can currently be purchased for $0.0779 or 0.00000957 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Kucoin, IDEX and Huobi. During the last week, STK has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. STK has a market capitalization of $26.62 million and $1.43 million worth of STK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get STK alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008304 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003871 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00021823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000842 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.60 or 0.00720006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012278 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00051727 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00169945 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00085152 BTC.

STK Profile

STK’s genesis date was January 30th, 2018. STK’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,834,575 tokens. STK’s official website is stktoken.com . STK’s official Twitter account is @STKtoken . The Reddit community for STK is /r/STKToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STK’s official message board is medium.com/@STKtoken

Buying and Selling STK

STK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Cobinhood, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.