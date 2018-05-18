Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Molson Coors Brewing (TAP) to Hold

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $71.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 7.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TAP. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $72.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Barclays set a $74.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing from $88.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.54.

Shares of Molson Coors Brewing opened at $60.26 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Molson Coors Brewing has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $60.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.81.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Molson Coors Brewing’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Krishnan Anand sold 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $184,867.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,153.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Hunter sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $126,808.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,022,066.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,868 shares of company stock worth $328,054. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,527,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,672,000 after buying an additional 1,092,040 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 10,520,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,471,000 after buying an additional 1,812,457 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,362,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,612,000 after buying an additional 759,405 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,281,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,519,000 after buying an additional 686,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,727,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,913,000 after buying an additional 1,471,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

