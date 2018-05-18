Stephens Inc. AR Raises Stake in CVS Health (CVS)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 77,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,063 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,389,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,977,370 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $648,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,593 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1,342.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,081,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $513,406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS stock opened at $65.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $67.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.02. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $65.60 and a 12-month high of $66.34.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.77 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up previously from $81.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho set a $95.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $89.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.27.

In other news, Director C David Brown II purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.99 per share, with a total value of $619,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,276,611.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.