StemlineTherapeutics (STML) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.17

Press coverage about StemlineTherapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. StemlineTherapeutics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.2993376963629 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STML. HC Wainwright set a $38.00 price objective on shares of StemlineTherapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of StemlineTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of StemlineTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of StemlineTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StemlineTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

StemlineTherapeutics opened at $19.50 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. StemlineTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $19.30. The company has a market capitalization of $581.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.01.

StemlineTherapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.26). StemlineTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,689.63% and a negative return on equity of 101.93%. analysts predict that StemlineTherapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other StemlineTherapeutics news, CEO Ivan Bergstein sold 24,183 shares of StemlineTherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $421,267.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 11,026 shares of StemlineTherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $192,183.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,457 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,115. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which has completed Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, myelofibrosis, and acute myeloid leukemia; and is in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

