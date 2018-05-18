State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,038 Shares of Avery Dennison (AVY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,038 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Avery Dennison worth $13,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Bank of Stockton acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. UBS started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Anne Hill sold 21,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total transaction of $2,495,291.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,942,764.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Mitchell R. Butier sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $889,275.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,962,684.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 163,639 shares of company stock worth $17,963,034 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avery Dennison opened at $108.19 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.27. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $106.85 and a one year high of $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 44.21%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

