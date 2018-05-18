State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 19,168 Shares of PulteGroup (PHM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,644 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,168 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of PulteGroup worth $14,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 410,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,635,000 after acquiring an additional 51,889 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,492,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,628,000 after acquiring an additional 97,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,032,000. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PHM. Credit Suisse Group set a $35.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.21.

In other news, COO Harmon D. Smith sold 51,716 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $1,623,882.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,064,242.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Patrick J. Oleary sold 8,677 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $260,570.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,330.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 75,438 shares of company stock worth $2,347,542 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $29.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.03. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $28.67 and a 12 month high of $29.43.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 7th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 16.44%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company is involved in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes; and the construction of housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods names.

