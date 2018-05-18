Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $750,000 Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 84.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Wealthfront Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 5,498,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,988,000 after purchasing an additional 702,342 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 271.1% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 419,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,421,000 after purchasing an additional 306,664 shares in the last quarter. GFS Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,728,000. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,578,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,160,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,427,000 after purchasing an additional 148,181 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $101.86 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.56 and a fifty-two week high of $101.80.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

