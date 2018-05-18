Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $17,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 29,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 27,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter.

NEAR opened at $50.15 on Friday. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0868 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

