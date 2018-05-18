StakeNet (XSN) Price Tops $0.39 on Top Exchanges

StakeNet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 18th. During the last week, StakeNet has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. StakeNet has a market cap of $23.17 million and approximately $194,923.00 worth of StakeNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StakeNet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00004845 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Sistemkoin and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.66 or 0.04739880 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00028307 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002739 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001496 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000034 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00013778 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007383 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00064862 BTC.

Pure (PURE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00009754 BTC.

StakeNet Profile

StakeNet is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2016. StakeNet’s total supply is 76,684,989 coins and its circulating supply is 59,084,773 coins. StakeNet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for StakeNet is medium.com/stakenet . The Reddit community for StakeNet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StakeNet’s official website is xsncoin.io

Buying and Selling StakeNet

StakeNet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakeNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StakeNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StakeNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

