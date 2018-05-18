Spok (SPOK) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spok from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th.

Spok opened at $15.20 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The firm has a market cap of $290.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 0.54. Spok has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $14.85.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.77 million for the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a positive return on equity of 2.84%.

Spok declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the Wireless communications provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $155,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spok by 221.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,847 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 19,880 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Spok by 51.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,937 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spok in the fourth quarter worth about $632,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spok in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Spok in the fourth quarter worth about $543,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

