SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) Holdings Trimmed by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KHP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. KHP Capital LLC now owns 101,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 457,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,325,000 after acquiring an additional 11,489 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,508,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPY opened at $272.01 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF has a 12-month low of $270.49 and a 12-month high of $271.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were paid a $1.0968 dividend. This represents a $4.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th.

About SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.