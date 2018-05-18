Southwest Gas (SWX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

SWX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. UBS reiterated a buy rating and set a $89.00 price target (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Williams Capital initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. They set a hold rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.00.

NYSE:SWX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.02. 1,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,735. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Southwest Gas has a 1-year low of $71.93 and a 1-year high of $73.02.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $754.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.56 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Southwest Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Gas will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.46%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas bought 1,000 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.91 per share, for a total transaction of $72,910.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,988,984.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Debonis sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $88,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,545.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 95,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,050,000. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Operations and Construction Services segments. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,015,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

