South Jersey Industries (SJI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $36.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.25% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

SJI has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Williams Capital increased their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Hilliard Lyons downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase increased their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

South Jersey Industries opened at $32.07 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.45. South Jersey Industries has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $32.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.56.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.33. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $521.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. South Jersey Industries’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that South Jersey Industries will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Republic International Corp boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 697,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,628,000 after purchasing an additional 107,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,195,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,820,000 after purchasing an additional 45,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 240,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 62,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South Jersey Industries (SJI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.