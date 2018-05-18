Sotheby’s (BID) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sotheby’s (NYSE:BID) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Sotheby’s Holdings, Inc. is one of the world’s second largest auctioneers of fine arts, antiques and collectibles, offering property in collecting categories, among them paintings, jewelry, decorative arts, and books. Sotheby’s Holdings, Inc is the parent company of Sotheby’s worldwide auction businesses, art-related financing and private sales activities. The Company operates in countries, with principal salesrooms located in New York and London. The company also regularly conducts auctions in other salesrooms around the world, including Australia, Hong Kong, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Singapore. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Sotheby’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Sotheby’s from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sotheby’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Sotheby’s opened at $57.62 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Sotheby’s has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.78.

Sotheby’s (NYSE:BID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.30. Sotheby’s had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $195.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Sotheby’s’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Sotheby’s will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sotheby’s announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Olivier Reza sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total value of $3,356,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin M. Delaney sold 1,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total transaction of $94,163.91. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,264.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,164 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BID. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sotheby’s by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 950,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,069,000 after buying an additional 484,141 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sotheby’s by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,273,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,709,000 after buying an additional 466,195 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Sotheby’s by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,950,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,054,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sotheby’s in the 1st quarter valued at $14,182,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sotheby’s by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,185,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,752,000 after buying an additional 263,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Sotheby’s Company Profile

Sotheby's operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, China, Switzerland, France, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agency and Finance. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches sellers to buyers through the auction or private sale process.

