SORL Auto Parts (SORL) Downgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of SORL Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report published on Wednesday.

SORL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SORL Auto Parts from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded SORL Auto Parts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of SORL Auto Parts traded down $0.08, reaching $5.17, during trading hours on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 780 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,516. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $102.70 million, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.67. SORL Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $5.56.

SORL Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $107.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.96 million. SORL Auto Parts had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. research analysts anticipate that SORL Auto Parts will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SORL. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SORL Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth $656,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in SORL Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SORL Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SORL Auto Parts

SORL Auto Parts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes automotive brake systems and other safety related auto parts to automotive original equipment manufacturers and the related aftermarket in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Commercial Vehicles Brake Systems and Passenger Vehicles Brake Systems.

