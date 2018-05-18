SophiaTX Reaches Market Capitalization of $99.05 Million (SPHTX)

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 18th. In the last seven days, SophiaTX has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. SophiaTX has a market capitalization of $99.05 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SophiaTX token can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00006352 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinFalcon, Hotbit, Cobinhood and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008243 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003812 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00021223 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000832 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.98 or 0.00713847 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012287 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00053189 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00181511 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00081675 BTC.

SophiaTX Token Profile

SophiaTX’s genesis date was December 19th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,011,767 tokens. SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject . The official website for SophiaTX is www.sophiatx.com

Buying and Selling SophiaTX

SophiaTX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Bit-Z, Kucoin, YoBit, Qryptos, CoinFalcon, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SophiaTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SophiaTX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SophiaTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

