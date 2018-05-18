Sonoco (SON) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sonoco (NYSE:SON) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “For full-year 2018, Sonoco expects its adjusted earnings per share will be $3.22-$3.32, reflecting a downward revision in the expected effective tax rate and anticipated earnings accretion from the Highland Packaging acquisition. Compared with the earnings per share in 2017, the mid-point of the guidance reflects year-over-year growth of 17%. For second-quarter 2018, the company projects adjusted earnings per share of 83-89 cents, reflecting 100% year-over-year growth at the mid-point. Sonoco is poised to gain from the Highland Packaging acquisition which will strengthen its thermoforming business. Further, its Grow and Optimize strategy will also aid growth. However, impact of the transition tax, inflationary pressure and operational issues will affect Sonoco’s performance. A strong dollar also remains another headwind. Moreover, the stock has underperformed the industry over the past year.”

Get Sonoco alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SON. TheStreet lowered Sonoco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Vertical Research raised Sonoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Bank of America lowered Sonoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 2nd. UBS initiated coverage on Sonoco in a report on Friday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco in a report on Thursday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

Sonoco opened at $51.71 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.12. Sonoco has a 52 week low of $51.36 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Sonoco (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Sonoco had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. equities analysts predict that Sonoco will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 13,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $713,372.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,684,482.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Marcy J. Thompson sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $58,353.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,632 shares of company stock worth $1,219,525 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SON. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Sonoco by 5,649.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 756,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,707,000 after acquiring an additional 743,677 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Sonoco by 23.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,169,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,722,000 after acquiring an additional 603,889 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sonoco by 16,955.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,592,000 after purchasing an additional 299,102 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Sonoco by 310.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 387,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,798,000 after purchasing an additional 293,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Sonoco by 32.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 742,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,986,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonoco (SON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.