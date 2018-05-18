Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Mesabi Trust (MSB) Share Price

Media coverage about Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Mesabi Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the mining company an impact score of 47.2570708137291 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Mesabi Trust opened at $25.45 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The firm has a market cap of $322.75 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.49. Mesabi Trust has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $24.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%.

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1919 and is based in New York, New York.

