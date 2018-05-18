Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Idera Pharmaceuticals (IDRA) Share Price

Press coverage about Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Idera Pharmaceuticals earned a news impact score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 47.9345266334216 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on Idera Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDRA opened at $1.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $417.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.29. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $1.97.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. Idera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9,117.07% and a negative return on equity of 82.70%. equities research analysts forecast that Idera Pharmaceuticals will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. The company uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and nucleic acid chemistry technology.

