Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact ShotSpotter (SSTI) Share Price

News stories about ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ShotSpotter earned a news sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 46.9497626755826 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get ShotSpotter alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on SSTI. Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of ShotSpotter in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of ShotSpotter from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of ShotSpotter from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ShotSpotter from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Shares of ShotSpotter stock opened at $28.38 on Friday. ShotSpotter has a 12-month low of $28.96 and a 12-month high of $29.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.79.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. ShotSpotter had a negative net margin of 36.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.76%. The company had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.93) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that ShotSpotter will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ralph A. Clark bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $25,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $42,118.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,064 shares of company stock valued at $787,519. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides software-as-a-service based gunshot detection solutions for law enforcement officials and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and internationally. The company's solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, an outdoor public safety solution for cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and SST SecureCampus that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter.

Receive News & Ratings for ShotSpotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShotSpotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.