Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Service Co. International (SCI) Stock Price

Press coverage about Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Service Co. International earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 48.0112379710515 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Service Co. International opened at $37.58 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $37.20 and a 52-week high of $37.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $794.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.09 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 14.59%. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 43.87%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $298.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCI. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Service Co. International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

