Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Heritage Insurance (HRTG) Share Price

News headlines about Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Heritage Insurance earned a daily sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the insurance provider an impact score of 46.4295196666432 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HRTG shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. JMP Securities lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Shares of Heritage Insurance opened at $17.52 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com . The stock has a market capitalization of $458.33 million, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Heritage Insurance has a 52-week low of $16.96 and a 52-week high of $17.29.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $112.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.03 million. equities research analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

In other Heritage Insurance news, CEO Bruce Lucas acquired 3,000 shares of Heritage Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $50,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 984,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,604,958.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $166,832. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance, as well as residential wind-only property insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina.

