Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Dexcom (DXCM) Stock Price

Media stories about Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Dexcom earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the medical device company an impact score of 46.1023357113034 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment's scoring:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dexcom from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Dexcom in a research note on Friday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dexcom from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dexcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Dexcom from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.79.

Shares of Dexcom opened at $86.91 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Dexcom has a 12 month low of $86.75 and a 12 month high of $87.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.84 and a beta of 0.01.

Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). Dexcom had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $184.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Dexcom’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Dexcom will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dexcom news, SVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 1,923 shares of Dexcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.95, for a total transaction of $163,358.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,801 shares in the company, valued at $8,563,044.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay S. Skyler sold 31,464 shares of Dexcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $2,677,901.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,505.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,432 shares of company stock valued at $9,638,262. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Dexcom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G5 mobile continuous glucose monitoring system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

