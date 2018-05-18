Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Novavax (NVAX) Share Price

News articles about Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Novavax earned a coverage optimism score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.9372941544505 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Novavax opened at $1.73 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.20, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. Novavax has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1.71. The firm has a market cap of $637.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.42.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Novavax will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. B. Riley set a $10.00 price target on shares of Novavax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Ladenburg Thalmann reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Novavax in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray upped their price target on shares of Novavax to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.37.

In related news, SVP John Trizzino bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 138,965 shares in the company, valued at $227,902.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley C. Erck bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 328,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,660.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. Its lead adjuvant is Matrix-M that is used to enable a vaccine to enhance the amplitude of the immune response and qualitatively change it, enhance its specificity to provide protection against related microorganisms, as well as allows immunization with much lower doses of antigen.

