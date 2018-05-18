Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP) Share Price

Media stories about Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Strongbridge Biopharma earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.6045540410657 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Strongbridge Biopharma alerts:

Strongbridge Biopharma opened at $7.70 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.16. The company has a market capitalization of $352.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.04. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $7.80.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 1,224.30% and a negative net margin of 1,032.62%. sell-side analysts predict that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

SBBP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Strongbridge Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency in the United States and Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.