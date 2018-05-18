Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Sterling Bancorp (STL) Share Price

Media headlines about Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sterling Bancorp earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.2708966484303 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Sterling Bancorp opened at $24.55 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $24.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $262.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 108.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 7th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 4th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Several analysts have commented on STL shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.14.

In related news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $5,044,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

