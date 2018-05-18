Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Sallie Mae (SLM) Share Price

Press coverage about Sallie Mae (NASDAQ:SLM) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sallie Mae earned a coverage optimism score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the credit services provider an impact score of 47.4563207991154 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sallie Mae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sallie Mae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sallie Mae from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sallie Mae and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo started coverage on shares of Sallie Mae in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sallie Mae has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.45.

Get Sallie Mae alerts:

Shares of Sallie Mae opened at $11.67 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Sallie Mae has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $11.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Sallie Mae (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Sallie Mae had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $332.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.35 million. analysts anticipate that Sallie Mae will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank C. Puleo sold 4,585 shares of Sallie Mae stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $53,552.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 96,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,364.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 64,585 shares of Sallie Mae stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $707,205.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,594 shares of company stock worth $1,238,178. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Sallie Mae

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students and their families. Its loan portfolio also includes federal family education loan program, personal, and other loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Sallie Mae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sallie Mae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.