Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Mitek Systems (MITK) Share Price

News headlines about Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Mitek Systems earned a news impact score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the software maker an impact score of 47.7759471923858 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MITK shares. ValuEngine upgraded Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. National Securities started coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitek Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mitek Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of Mitek Systems stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.75. 745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,011. The firm has a market cap of $298.00 million, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.44. Mitek Systems has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $8.50.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Mitek Systems will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mitek Systems news, CEO James B. Debello sold 50,000 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $424,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 787,340 shares in the company, valued at $6,676,643.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Gray sold 7,452 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $58,870.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,863 shares of company stock worth $501,556. Insiders own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences and transactions. It offers Mobile Deposit that allows individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that can be integrated into mobile apps, mobile Websites, and desktop applications; Mobile Fill to pre-fill forms with personal data by simply snapping a picture of the consumer's driver license, credit card, or other document; Mobile Docs, a mobile document scanning solution; and MiSnap Multi-Check Capture, a software development kit that banks embed in their business banking app that facilitates capture of various checks in one deposit session.

