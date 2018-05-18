Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits (BOJA) Stock Price

Media stories about Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits (NASDAQ:BOJA) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits earned a news sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the restaurant operator an impact score of 47.7187419165494 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $566.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.47. Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $15.60.

Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits (NASDAQ:BOJA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $137.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.53 million. Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOJA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $17.00 price target on shares of Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.14.

Bojangles', Inc develops, operates, and franchises limited service restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches, hand-breaded bone-in chicken, fixin's, and iced tea. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 764 system-wide restaurants, including 325 company-operated and 439 franchised restaurants primarily located in the Southeastern United States.

