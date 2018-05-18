Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact BioSpecifics Technologies (BSTC) Share Price

Media headlines about BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BioSpecifics Technologies earned a news sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.5250526164344 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded BioSpecifics Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright set a $65.00 price target on BioSpecifics Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine cut BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of BioSpecifics Technologies traded up $43.39, hitting $43.39, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,017. BioSpecifics Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $42.40. The stock has a market cap of $306.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.46.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). BioSpecifics Technologies had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 44.57%. The business had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.97 million. equities research analysts expect that BioSpecifics Technologies will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioSpecifics Technologies

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brand names.

