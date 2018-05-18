Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect NanoString Technologies (NSTG) Stock Price

News coverage about NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. NanoString Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 47.2764158559256 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NanoString Technologies traded up $0.23, reaching $11.88, on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 248 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,826. NanoString Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The firm has a market cap of $298.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.29.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 108.29%. equities analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NSTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. NanoString Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director William Young acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $207,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.