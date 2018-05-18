Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Dentsply Sirona (XRAY) Stock Price

Media coverage about Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Dentsply Sirona earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 47.7772045824395 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ XRAY traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.95. 2,175,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,471,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Dentsply Sirona has a 12-month low of $47.77 and a 12-month high of $48.27.

Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $956.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.20 million. Dentsply Sirona had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. analysts anticipate that Dentsply Sirona will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. Dentsply Sirona’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XRAY. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Dentsply Sirona in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Dentsply Sirona to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut Dentsply Sirona from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dentsply Sirona from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Dentsply Sirona in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.79.

In other news, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.71 per share, for a total transaction of $2,235,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,125.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey purchased 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.52 per share, with a total value of $1,001,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,408 shares in the company, valued at $4,114,004.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About Dentsply Sirona

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

