Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Blackbaud (BLKB) Stock Price

Media headlines about Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Blackbaud earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 46.6020369202606 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BLKB shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.14.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $98.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.66. Blackbaud has a 12-month low of $98.71 and a 12-month high of $99.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $204.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.29 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Blackbaud will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

In related news, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 6,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.41, for a total transaction of $628,548.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,298,089.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joyce Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.75, for a total transaction of $203,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,935.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,985,148. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, corporations, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other charitable giving entities primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company offers Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM (constituent relationship management), which are fundraising and relationship management solutions; Luminate CRM for campaign management, constituent relations, business intelligence, and analytics; eTapestry, a cloud fundraising and donor management solution; everydayhero, a cloud crowdfundraising solution; and JustGiving, a social platform for giving.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.