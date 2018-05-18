Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO) Given a $4.00 Price Target by Maxim Group Analysts

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) received a $4.00 price objective from analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 116.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Noble Financial set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics opened at $1.85 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. Soleno Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $1.77.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08).

In other news, major shareholder Larry N. Feinberg acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 462.7% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 844,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 694,112 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,647,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,032,000. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company's lead candidate, diazoxide choline controlled-release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is entering into Phase II/III clinical development.

