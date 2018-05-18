Snap-on (SNA) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Northcoast Research set a $178.00 target price on shares of Snap-on and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.13.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.93, for a total value of $918,477.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,290,771.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Thomas L. Kassouf sold 96,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total transaction of $15,398,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNA opened at $151.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Snap-on has a 1-year low of $149.50 and a 1-year high of $150.58.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $935.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.52 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 20.63%. Snap-on’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. analysts forecast that Snap-on will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 21st will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 32.41%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. The company operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

