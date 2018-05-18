Slate Office REIT (SOT) Given “Sector Perform Under Weight” Rating at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their sector perform under weight rating on shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) in a report published on Monday morning. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Slate Office REIT’s FY2018 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of Infinity. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th.

