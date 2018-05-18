Silvant Capital Management LLC Invests $6.59 Million in Northrop Grumman (NOC)

Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,589,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $369.00 to $352.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Jefferies Group upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $389.00 target price on Northrop Grumman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $331.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.24.

NYSE NOC opened at $324.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $320.22 and a twelve month high of $324.92.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 15.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 1st. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

In other news, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.85, for a total transaction of $323,601.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,546,404.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Hardesty sold 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.06, for a total value of $1,032,467.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,230,454.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,760 shares of company stock valued at $2,369,359. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

