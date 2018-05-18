Silvant Capital Management LLC Invests $5.81 Million in Republic Services (RSG)

Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 87,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,805,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSG. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1,419.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 1,538,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,561,000 after buying an additional 1,437,464 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,335,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,913,000 after buying an additional 1,081,097 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 5,223.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 752,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,807,000 after buying an additional 737,909 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,882,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,952,000 after buying an additional 405,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,884,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,696,000 after buying an additional 285,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ramon A. Rodriguez sold 4,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $265,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,899.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ark Jon Vander sold 9,236 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total value of $632,204.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,152.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,743,880. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Raymond James downgraded Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS downgraded Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.14.

Shares of Republic Services opened at $66.61 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.54. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $67.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 13.18%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Republic Services will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 29th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.79%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

