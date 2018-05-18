Silvant Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Morgan Stanley (MS)

Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 99,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AT Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.7% in the first quarter. AT Bancorp now owns 27,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 905,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,849,000 after acquiring an additional 94,003 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 26.6% in the first quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 34,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,276.8% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 60,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,345.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on MS shares. ValuEngine cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Monday, April 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

Shares of Morgan Stanley opened at $54.87 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $54.51 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $97.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

