Signaturefd LLC Buys New Position in WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond (QSY)

Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond (NYSEARCA:QSY) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,218,000. Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QSY opened at $82.51 on Friday. WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond has a one year low of $81.78 and a one year high of $81.78.

