Sierra Oncology (SRRA) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) rose 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.79. Approximately 1,178,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 563,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

SRRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $179.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.37.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. sell-side analysts anticipate that Sierra Oncology will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sierra Oncology by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 17,161 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. DRW Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 100.0% during the first quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. 42.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer.

