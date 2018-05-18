Sierra Metals (SMTS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Metals Inc. is a mining company which engages in the production, exploration and development of precious and base metals. Its properties primarily include Yauricocha mine, Bolivar mine and Cusi mine. Sierra Metals Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

SMTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital set a $4.00 target price on Sierra Metals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on Sierra Metals in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.67.

Shares of SMTS stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,081. Sierra Metals has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2.76.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $51.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.86 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in Sierra Metals by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,044,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 100,200 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Sierra Metals during the 4th quarter worth $372,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Sierra Metals during the 1st quarter worth $713,000. Finally, Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd. bought a new position in Sierra Metals during the 4th quarter worth $199,337,000.

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

