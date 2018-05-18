ShotSpotter (SSTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.11 Million

Equities research analysts expect ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) to report sales of $8.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ShotSpotter’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.88 million. ShotSpotter posted sales of $5.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ShotSpotter will report full year sales of $33.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.07 million to $33.47 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $44.43 million per share, with estimates ranging from $41.86 million to $46.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ShotSpotter.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. ShotSpotter had a negative return on equity of 38.76% and a negative net margin of 36.91%. The company had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.93) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SSTI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on ShotSpotter from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Dougherty & Co started coverage on ShotSpotter in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut ShotSpotter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their target price on ShotSpotter from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

In other news, insider Ralph A. Clark acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.14 per share, for a total transaction of $25,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $42,118.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,064 shares of company stock valued at $787,519. 36.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSTI. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of ShotSpotter in the 4th quarter worth about $1,531,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,753,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,066 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ShotSpotter in the 4th quarter worth about $782,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 3,457.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ShotSpotter in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $28.38 on Friday. ShotSpotter has a 52-week low of $28.96 and a 52-week high of $29.83. The firm has a market cap of $310.36 million and a P/E ratio of -49.79.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides software-as-a-service based gunshot detection solutions for law enforcement officials and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and internationally. The company's solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, an outdoor public safety solution for cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and SST SecureCampus that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter.

